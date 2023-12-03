Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Carolina Panthers, due to a neck injury, is likely to play, but the team needs to make sure he feels OK in pregame warmups first, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter late Saturday night.

Godwin, 27, has played in all 11 games this season and is Tampa Bay's second-leading receiver behind veteran Mike Evans. Godwin has 53 catches for 606 yards and one touchdown in his first season with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback.

Last week, in a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Godwin was targeted seven times by Mayfield. He finished with three catches and 45 yards.

Tampa Bay enters the game vs. the Panthers, having lost two in a row and six of the past seven. All that said, at 4-7, they are just one game out of first place in the NFC South.

Last month, Godwin was named Tampa Bay's finalist for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes those who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 to honor the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.