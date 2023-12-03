Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is dealing with a quad injury, is expected to play on Sunday at the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen is listed as questionable for the game. He missed two days of practice this week with a thigh contusion but returned Friday as a limited participant.

When talking to reporters on Friday, Allen sounded encouraged about his chances at playing. "This is light, honestly," Allen said, "thigh contusion is like a solid nick. That's considered not bad."

Through 11 games, Allen is Los Angeles' leading receiver with 97 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed in this report.