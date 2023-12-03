        <
          Titans' Derrick Henry scores on 22-yard rush vs. Colts

          • Turron Davenport, ESPNDec 3, 2023, 01:20 PM ET
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry got his team out to an early lead on its opening drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.

          Henry saw a crease on the left side and cut his run back before outracing Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones to the end zone.

          The touchdown scamper was Henry's 85th career rushing touchdown. That ties him with former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch for 16th in all-time rushing touchdowns. Chigoziem Okonkwo's 39-yard reception from Will Levis set up the score.

          Entering Sunday, the Titans had gone 15 straight games without an opening-drive touchdown, which was the third-longest active streak in the NFL (Giants, 20 straight and Jets, 17 straight).