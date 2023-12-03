Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE -- The Indianapolis Colts have gone to the air on a day they're missing their top rushing threat.

With Jonathan Taylor out after thumb surgery, the Colts dialed up a deep shot to Alec Pierce, with quarterback Gardner Minshew hitting the second-year receiver for a 36-yard touchdown pass on a play-action throw in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Pierce got behind two defenders down the middle of the field, and the play action to Zack Moss froze the pass rush just long enough to give Minshew enough time to take the deep shot.

The play was Pierce's second-longest reception of the season and his first touchdown in 2023.