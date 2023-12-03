LANDOVER, Maryland -- It took just three plays for the Miami Dolphins to do what they do best.
Facing third-and-2 in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 78-yard touchdown, the second longest of each player's career.
Hill quickly ran past Commanders cornerback Jartavius Martin, who had no safety help over the top. The All-Pro corralled the pass from Tagovailoa and sprinted to the end zone, hitting a top speed of 21.68 mph -- the fifth-fastest registered ball carrier speed by Next Gen Stats.
TUA TO TYREEK ON A 78-YARD TD
📺: #MIAvsWAS on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN pic.twitter.com/I7MXJ3qJbU
The score gave Hill his 11th career touchdown of at least 75 yards, the fourth most in NFL history. It also pushed him to a league-leading 1,402 receiving yards this season. He is on pace to become the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in a season.
Following a three-and-out on offense, the Dolphins' defense scored a touchdown of its own to close the first quarter, thanks to an Andrew Van Ginkel pick-six.
Starting in place of Jaelan Phillips, who is on injured reserve with a season-ending Achilles tear, Van Ginkel snuffed out Washington's screen attempt and returned Sam Howell's pass 32 yards for Miami's second pick-six of the season.
Andrew Van Ginkel Pick-6!
📺: #MIAvsWAS on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN pic.twitter.com/fWh8XUbMEX
Van Ginkel's return extended the Dolphins' lead to 17-0.