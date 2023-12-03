Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- A sideline official was taken away on a stretcher after colliding with running back Alvin Kamara in the second quarter of the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions game at the Caesars Superdome.

The official, who appeared to be a member of the chain crew, was standing on the sideline near the first down marker at the Saints 20-yard line when the injury occurred. Kamara appeared to stumble into the official's leg as he was pushed out of bounds at the end of a run.

The official, whose shoe came off in the collision, fell to the ground and clutched his leg. He remained on the turf as the medical staff worked on him for several minutes.

Play was stopped as the medical staff put an air cast on his injured leg and loaded him onto a stretcher. A cart took the injured official away and drove off to applause from the crowd. The game resumed after he was placed on the cart.