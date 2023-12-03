Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams scores on 19-yard touchdown run

NEW ORLEANS -- The speed of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was on display Sunday when he scored on a 19-yard reverse in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
Williams glided into the end zone -- punctuated by a huge dive to celebrate -- helping the Lions take a 33-21 lead with 14:07 remaining.
Williams, the No. 12 draft pick in 2022, became the third Lions receiver to rush for a touchdown of 15 yards or more since 1990, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown (2022) and Calvin Johnson (2007).
It was Williams' third total touchdown of the season.
Jamo out of a CANNON!#DETvsNO 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/dPnUZYYOvL— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2023