NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Saints' game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Saints ruled him as doubtful to return due to concussion protocol, as well as shoulder and back injuries.

Carr took a hard hit that was flagged for roughing the passer by officials. He remained on the ground with teammates around him as the medical staff attended to him. Although a cart initially pulled up, Carr walked to the sideline on his own power and went to the medical tent.

Car eventually left the medical tent and walked to the locker room. He was initially replaced at quarterback by Taysom Hill before backup quarterback Jameis Winston came in on the next play, which resulted in a touchdown for the Saints.

This is the third time this season Carr has left the game with an injury. He injured his shoulder in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers and left the game to get x-rays at a local hospital, and also left in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings due to concussion protocol and a shoulder injury.