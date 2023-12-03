Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Joe Flacco awakened the Cleveland Browns offense in his first drive of the season. Flacco connected with running back Jerome Ford for a 24-yard touchdown pass to give the Browns an early 7-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams.

On the drive, Flacco completed 4-of-5 passes for 65 yards. He also converted a third-and-14 with a 22-yard strike to Amari Cooper.

Flacco's touchdown pass was his first since Week 2 of last year when he was with the New York Jets, throwing the game-winning score in a 31-30 victory over the Browns.

Flacco, who signed with Cleveland last month, is the fourth quarterback to start for the Browns this season, joining Deshaun Watson (out for the year with a shoulder injury), rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (out with a concussion) and PJ Walker (now a backup).