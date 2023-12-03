Matthew Stafford connects with Puka Nacua for 70-yard TD

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in style, with a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With the Rams trailing the Cleveland Browns by 4, Stafford found Nacua in the middle of the field for a long touchdown. The play was the longest of the season for the Rams and their longest since Week 5 of last season against the Cowboys, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Nacua is the first Rams rookie to hit the milestone. The score was Nacua's fourth of the season.