Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift is back supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. She is attending Kansas City's "Sunday Night Football" game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Swift arrived at the game alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and sat next to her in a suite at Lambeau Field.

This isn't the first "Sunday Night Football" appearance for Swift this season -- she showed up for Kansas City's win against the New York Jets in Week 4. But she hadn't appeared at a Chiefs game since their Week 7 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in October.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are cheering on the Chiefs in Green Bay! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: @NBC & @Peacock pic.twitter.com/phvMXDOH8s — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2023

Swift embarked on the South American leg of the Eras Tour soon thereafter, which concluded last Sunday. Kelce and Swift reversed roles during Kansas City's bye week as the tight end flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for Swift's concert.

Kansas City knows all too well what happens when the pop star is in attendance -- the Chiefs are 4-0 and Kelce is averaging 8.5 receptions and 108 receiving yards.

Swift wasn't the only celebrity significant other in attendance.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was also at Lambeau, supporting her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoying the snow before Chiefs-Packers on @SNFonNBC. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SuI0S7Zs8t — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 3, 2023

Green Bay fans showed their admiration for Biles, arriving with a custom-made sign with a reference to Swift's "Shake It Off," while Kansas City fans arrived with signs inspired by the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

The Simone Biles fans have arrived for Sunday Night Football! @Simone_Biles



📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/MjmzrQPDDV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 4, 2023