GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The narrative on wide receiver Christian Watson should be changing.

The same Green Bay Packers receiver who seemingly couldn't make a contested catch made one of the toughest on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. With cornerback Joshua Williams in tight coverage and Watson running out of room in the back of the end zone, quarterback Jordan Love threw one up for his second-year receiver.

And Watson hauled it in.

The touchdown gave the Packers a 21-12 lead. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the throw had a completion probability of 30.4%. It was Love's eighth touchdown pass of the season with a completion probability of under 40%. Only Dak Prescott (with nine) has more.

The 12-yard touchdown catch was his second of the night. It was his first multiple touchdown catch game of the season and was the third straight game with a receiving touchdown for Watson after five straight games without one.

Earlier this season, Watson had the NFL's lowest catch rate among receivers with at least 30 targets. Against the Chiefs, he caught four of his first five targets, including two touchdowns.