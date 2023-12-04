        <
          Favorites: Brock Purdy to win MVP, 49ers Super Bowl

          play
          'Not even close': Ryan says 49ers are best team in NFL (0:58)

          Rex Ryan explains why the 49ers are the best team in the NFL by a landslide. (0:58)

          • David Purdum, ESPN Staff WriterDec 4, 2023, 11:51 AM ET
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
          The San Francisco 49ers have separated themselves from the pack as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and their quarterback Brock Purdy now sits atop the odds for league MVP.

          The 49ers, after their impressive road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, moved to 3-1 to win the Super Bowl at ESPN BET -- the shortest odds for the big game that any team has had this season. The 49ers, Chiefs and Eagles had been co-favorites last week, but oddsmakers believe San Francisco is clearly the team to beat.

          "Other than the first quarter, they looked dominant. It wasn't even close," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading for Caesars Sportsbooks, said of the 49ers. "They cemented themselves as of now the best team in the league."

          Purdy passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, outplaying Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had been the MVP favorite.

          Purdy entered Sunday at 9-1 to win the NFL regular-season MVP award, behind four other players, including Hurts. When the odds reopened Monday at ESPN BET, Purdy was the favorite at 3-1. He began the season as around a 45-1 long shot to win MVP and attracted significant betting interest. Purdy winning the award is the worst-case scenario for the house in Caesars Sportsbook's odds to win the MVP.

          It's quite the rise for Purdy who was the last player selected in the 2022 draft, earning the moniker "Mr. Irrelevant."

          Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is right on Purdy's heels, with MVP odds of +325, followed by Hurts at +350. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (6-1), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (7-1) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (9-1) round out the candidates with single-digit odds.

          Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill improved to 25-1 to win NFL MVP this week, tied for the shortest odds of any non-quarterback with 49ers running back Christian McCaffery.

          Odds to win the Super Bowl (via ESPN BET as of Monday)

          • 49ers +300
            Chiefs +550
            Eagles +550
            Ravens +650
            Dolphins +750
            Cowboys +900
            Jaguars +1300
            Lions +1500
            Bills +4000
            Texans +6000
            Falcons +7500
            Browns +7500
            Packers +7500
            Colts +7500
            Broncos +10000
            Vikings +10000
            Saints +10000
            Steelers +10000
            Seahawks +10000
            Chargers +15000
            Rams +15000
            Buccaneers +15000
            Bengals +40000
            Raiders +40000
            Cardinals +100000
            Panthers +100000
            Bears +100000
            Patriots +100000
            Giants +100000
            Jets +100000
            Titans +100000
            Commanders +100000