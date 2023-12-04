Stephen A. Smith explains how the 49ers' dominant win over the Eagles puts into question the validity of Philadelphia's NFC championship win last season. (2:09)

PHILADELPHIA -- Some much-needed linebacker relief is on its way, as the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran Shaquille Leonard on Monday.

Leonard was deciding between whether to sign with the Eagles or Dallas Cowboys. Those two teams play each other Sunday night in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

The Eagles have also inquired on tight end Zach Ertz, who played for the team from 2013-21, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Ertz, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week, is still evaluating his option as of Monday afternoon, the source told Fowler.

The Eagles have received inconsistent play from the linebacker position for much of the season, due in part to injury. They were down starters Nakobe Dean and Zach Cunningham against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and the middle of the defense struggled mightily in a lopsided 42-19 loss.

Linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss were each targeted a team-high four times, per Next Gen stats, yielding five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia is hopeful Cunningham (hamstring) will be back in action soon and Dean (Lisfranc) is eligible to come off injured reserve for the Seattle Seahawks game on Dec. 18. Either way, a boost at the position will be welcome.

Leonard had two back surgeries last season to address nerve issues that were impacting his lower body and limiting his explosiveness. His playing time had been inconsistent during his recovery, but coaches told him they would continue to revisit the issue as the season progressed.

But after some underwhelming play, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told him he was going to be inactive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 26. That status was likely to stick for the rest of the season, a source told ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Leonard, 28, had spoken with reporters on multiple occasions before his release about his displeasure with his playing time.

"I always say that they say [complaints] are OK until you step on toes," he said in November. "I said that two weeks ago and I still stand by it. I don't know if that played a part. Do I think it plays somewhat of a part in it? Yes, because they could see it as a distraction. But I tried to be respectful with my answer."

Leonard, a 2018 second-round pick out of South Carolina State and Defensive Rookie of the Year, was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Leonard has posted 614 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 17 forced fumbles since coming into the league.