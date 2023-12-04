The Jets' offense sputters with Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian with three turnovers and turns it over on downs in the final minute. (1:06)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets are immersed in a quarterback controversy, but not the usual kind. This one revolves around Zach Wilson and whether he wants his old job back.

Right now, the Jets don't have a starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, as coach Robert Saleh declined Monday to name a quarterback from Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian -- none of whom has played well in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' injury.

The decision might have been muddied when The Athletic reported that the team was leaning toward Wilson, but that he was reluctant because of the injury risk.

Saleh insisted that wasn't the case, saying Wilson came to him around 3 p.m. ET on Monday and expressed a desire to start.

"If he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn't be here," Saleh told reporters.

"The young man wants the ball. He wants to start," Saleh added. "He believes he's the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy who gives us the best chance to win. And I'll tell you guys the same thing I told him: I appreciate it. I appreciate the fact that he wants to play. I'm just not there yet [with a decision]."