ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said when he meets with players who express their frustration, he reminds them their feelings aren't unique.

"I tell them off the bat: You're not the only ones who are frustrated," Rivera said. "Let's be honest. There are a lot of people working their asses off."

The Commanders (4-9) have lost nine of their past 11 games, including the past two by a combined 65 points to Dallas and Miami. They entered the season optimistic that, under new owner Josh Harris and in Rivera's fourth season, they would show progress after going 8-8-1 last season.

Instead, the opposite has occurred. Washington already has fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and secondary coach Brent Vieselmeyer, and Harris will decide on Rivera's fate after the season, according to multiple sources.

Washington, which has a bye Sunday, still has to play at the Los Angeles Rams (6-6), winners of three in a row; host San Francisco (9-3) and Dallas (9-3); and play at the New York Jets on Christmas Eve.

Rivera has talked often this season about growth and development, hoping to build toward a strong finish. But they've been trending in the wrong direction. Their defense ranks last in points and 30th in yards. The offense ranks 21st in points and 16th in yards.

"It is difficult, it is hard," Rivera said of Washington's situation, "and it's going to be hard. That's just the way it is. You can only say so much about development and growth; you can only say so much about the process. There's a certain point in time when you get to each year and say, now's the time, let's go. I mean, the process is now, and the time is now. So, let's see what we can do."

Washington's players expressed that frustration after Sunday's 45-10 loss to Miami, dropping the Commanders to 1-5 at home. Four of those losses have been by double digits.

"I've been dealing with this for seven years," Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. "I'm tired of trying to build character. My character has been built up enough, I'm trying to win."

Meanwhile, receiver Terry McLaurin was held without a catch for only the second time in his career. Afterward, when asked if he was frustrated McLaurin said, "Nah, I ran a lot of cardio. ... Yeah, it's frustrating, but I'm going to keep coming in and practicing and playing hard. I'm not going to quit just because I'm frustrated."

With players and staff wondering about their futures in Washington, Rivera said he believes the players have the right mindset to finish strong. He preached that message to the team Monday.

"We've got four [games] left," he said. "I expect everybody to be a professional show up and do their job."