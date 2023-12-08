Open Extended Reactions

The NFC East hasn't had a back-to-back champion since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight from 2001 to '04, and Sunday's showdown in Dallas could go a long way in determining whether that trend will continue. The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points against the Eagles, who enter with a one-game division lead.

They're one of three division leaders with such a slim margin heading into the final five games of the regular season.

The Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with a one-game lead atop the NFC South.

And the Jacksonville Jaguars, who lead the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans by a game in the AFC South, have a tough road matchup against the Cleveland Browns, especially after Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a right high ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here is a look at seven of the eight division races, with ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) calculating chances of winning the division and the remaining strength of schedule (the lower the number, the harder the schedule). NFL Nation reporters provide reasons why the team they cover can win the division.

Since the San Francisco 49ers have a 99.2% chance of winning the NFC West, that division is not included.

Note: If teams finish the season tied atop the division, the top tiebreakers -- in order -- are: head-to-head results, division results, common opponents, conference results.

Slimmest of leads

NFC South

Chance to win division: 57.7%

Remaining strength of schedule: 29th toughest

Why they can win the division: The Falcons have a one-game lead, control of their future and, on paper, an easy remaining schedule. With games remaining against New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Carolina, Atlanta has a chance to go 6-0 in the division, and in the process hold tiebreakers over the Bucs and Saints. Its defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in nine quarters and its rushing offense (1,294 yards) is a top-10 unit. -- Michael Rothstein

Chance to win division: 21.5%

Remaining strength of schedule: 31st toughest

Why they can win the division: The Saints' next two games are at home against the one-win Panthers and four-win Giants. The Saints have had some recent success in the red zone after struggling all season, and they could use these next two weeks to build momentum offensively. Either the Falcons or Bucs will lose Sunday (or tie), so the Saints have a chance to make a move. -- Katherine Terrell

Chance to win division: 20.8%

Remaining strength of schedule: 24th toughest

Why they can win the division: They've been here before. At 5-7, they're in a similar spot as last season, when they were 6-6 after 12 games. The Bucs have 33 players on their roster from the team that won the division last year with an 8-9 record. That includes 17 starters. So even with so much roster turnover, a number of core players are still intact. But health is a major concern with a decimated inside linebacking corps. -- Jenna Laine

AFC South

Chance to win division: 74.5%

Remaining strength of schedule: 23rd toughest

Why they can win the division: The offense was starting to get rolling before quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with a high ankle sprain. If he's not out for a significant amount of time they can get back on track offensively, and they could finish strong because their final three opponents (Tampa Bay, Carolina and Tennessee) have a combined 10 victories. -- Michael DiRocco

Chance to win division: 15.2%

Remaining strength of schedule: 30th toughest

Why they can win the division: Lawrence's high ankle sprain possibly created an opening for the Texans to steal the division as they're one game back and have won four of their past five games. The Texans' remaining opponents have a combined winning percentage of .433. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Chance to win division: 10.3%

Remaining strength of schedule: 27th toughest

Why they can win the division: The Colts are at a disadvantage because of their two losses to Jacksonville. But if the Jaguars struggle down the stretch, the Colts come into play based on their 3-2 record in the AFC South, and their Week 18 game against Houston. The Colts' matchups with backup quarterbacks in the coming weeks don't hurt, either. -- Stephen Holder