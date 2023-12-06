Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams are signing veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Crosby could kick as early as Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens depending on how his week of practice goes, a source said, but the Rams are keeping kicker Lucas Havrisik on the active roster for now. The Rams could use a standard elevation on Crosby three times before needing to sign him to the active roster.

Havrisik, who the Rams signed in Week 8 to replace Brett Maher, has missed two field goals and an extra point in the Rams' last two games. Adding Crosby gives the Rams (6-6) a veteran while they make a late-season push for a playoff spot.

Crosby played his first 16 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers but did not re-sign with the team during the offseason. The veteran kicker went 24-of-25 from inside 50 yards last season, but 1-for-4 from kicks longer than 50 yards.

The NFL Network first reported the deal.