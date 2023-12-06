Stephen A. Smith explains why the Cowboys are a bigger NFC threat to the 49ers than the Eagles. (1:39)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will have surgery Wednesday -- five days before the biggest game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles -- after being diagnosed with an acute case of appendicitis, the team said.

McCarthy experienced abdominal pain Wednesday morning before seeing the team's medical staff. He is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday and anticipates coaching Sunday.

Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn, Brian Schottenheimer and John Fassel will run practice while McCarthy, who turned 60 last month, recuperates. His absence complicates the process since he is the offensive playcaller, but he does designate duties to Schottenheimer and the other offensive coaches.

The Cowboys are first in points per game (32.3) and fifth in yards per game (380.4) with McCarthy calling plays. He has a 164-100-2 career regular-season record and is the fifth-winningest active coach.