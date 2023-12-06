Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily announced this week that they are expecting their first child -- a girl -- due in April 2024. Mayfield said Wednesday that he found out the news during training camp and wound up in a little trouble after he thought Emily had gotten him a puppy.

"I was in shock, to be completely honest," Mayfield said. "I had sent her a picture outside of our hotel. There was a goldendoodle puppy sign with the number on it, and I sent her a screenshot of that, and then two days later I go to the house and she put a big brother shirt on our dog.

Before Baker Mayfield learned from wife Emily that he was going to be a dad, he thought he was getting a puppy...and wound up in the dog house. 🐶



Fun story ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YZCrLLKnOs — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 6, 2023

"So I started looking around for a puppy, not seeing the ultrasound and the positive pregnancy test right in front of me. So yeah, I was in the doghouse for a little bit on that one. But it was just complete shock, but so blessed. Obviously it's much more to life than just football. So it's one of those things that we're extremely happy about."

The couple included their goldendoodle Fergus, wearing his "Big Brother Fergus" bandana, in their announcement. The series of photos also featured Baker wearing a hat with the word "Dad" and Emily holding up sonogram photos.

Mayfield said he wasn't in the doghouse very long and "got over the no puppy thing pretty quickly" once reality set in. As for becoming a girl dad?

"I'm going to be wrapped around her finger," Mayfield said with a smile. "Just completely screwed."