Cornerback Jalen Ramsey tells Pat McAfee things are starting to click for the Dolphins, and they haven't hit their peak yet. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins have a legitimate claim to the title of the NFL's most complete team as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Their offense under Mike McDaniel has largely exceeded the lofty standards it set during the 2022 season, when the Dolphins ranked sixth in yards per game (364.5) and ninth in offensive expected points added (42.52). Those numbers have improved to 428.4 yards per game and 85.22 EPA, which rank first and third, respectively.

But unlike last season, when Miami ranked 21st with a minus-30.38 defensive EPA, the Dolphins rank seventh in Vic Fangio's first season as the defensive coordinator. In fact, the Dolphins lead the league in that category since cornerback Jalen Ramsey's return from injured reserve in Week 8.

The Dolphins, however, have done more than just improve in a few categories. They've put themselves in position to challenge franchise and NFL records. With just five games remaining, here are a few milestones that are within reach.

Most receiving yards in a season

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said before the season began that he would become the first player in league history to hit 2,000 receiving yards, and so far, he's backed up his talk.

Hill leads the league with 1,481 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. At 123.4 yards per game, he is on pace to finish the season with an NFL-record 2,098 yards. The mark would eclipse Calvin Johnson's record of 1,964 set in 2012. And yes, Johnson played a 16-game season, but Hill is averaging more yards per game than Johnson and is on pace to break the record before the Dolphins' 17th game.

De'Von Achane (28) and Raheem Mostert (31) are two players with milestones within reach heading into the last five games of the regular season. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Most yards per game in a season

The 2011 New Orleans Saints hold the record for most yards of offense in a single season with 7,474 -- an incredible feat considering their 16-game season. The Dolphins currently average 428.4 yards of offense, which averages out to 7,283 yards over a 17-game season.

To erase the 191-yard deficit and eclipse the Saints' mark, the Dolphins would have to average 466.8 yards per game over their final five games. Doing so won't be easy, as the Dolphins play three opponents (Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets) with defenses ranked in the top 10 for fewest yards allowed per game, and a fourth (Buffalo Bills) which ranks 12th in the same category.

Most TDs in first seven games

Rookie running back De'Von Achane has made a name for himself with incredible speed and explosive plays. He has nine touchdowns in his first six games, and he's closing in on a record.

Only four players in NFL history have scored at least 10 TDs in their first seven games. Eric Dickerson had 12 (1983), and Marcus Allen (1982), Gale Sayers (1965) and Bill Paschal (1943) each scored 10.

Most single-season TDs in franchise history

Dolphins legend Ricky Williams made his lone Pro Bowl and All-Pro team in 2002, when he rushed for 1,853 yards and 16 touchdowns -- both single-season franchise records. Current Dolphins leading rusher Raheem Mostert isn't likely to match Williams' yardage record, as he has 828 yards in 12 games.

However, Mostert is just two touchdowns away from matching Williams' rushing touchdown record. He's also five touchdowns away from breaking Mark Clayton's total touchdown record of 18, set in 1984.

Hill is within striking distance of Clayton's record, as well, needing just six receiving touchdowns to match him. Mostert is averaging more points per game than any non-kicker in Dolphins history with eight and could break Williams' record when Miami hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ESPN).

Most single-season passing yards in franchise history

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino owns most major single-season and career passing records for the franchise with which he spent his entire 17-year career.

His 1984 season, in which he threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdown passes, may never be replicated, which is more of a testament to its individual greatness than it is a knock against all future challengers.

Tua Tagovailoa is just four years into his NFL career, but has a shot at surpassing Marino's yardage mark from that 1984 season. Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,457 yards through 12 games, averaging 288.1 yards. He's on pace to finish shy of Marino, with 4,898.

In order to surpass Marino's record, Tagovailoa would have to average 325.5 passing yards per game. He's hit 325 passing yards in just two games this season, so Marino's record may stand for at least one more year.