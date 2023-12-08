        <
          How to watch Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants on MNF

          • ESPN staffDec 8, 2023, 12:00 PM ET

          ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with a doubleheader in prime time. Week 14 features the Green Bay Packers (6-6) visiting the New York Giants (4-8) AND the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at the Miami Dolphins (9-3). For more on all Week 14 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

          How can I watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader?

          ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from the studio in Bristol, Connecticut.

          The Packers-Giants game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Titans-Dolphins game also kicks off at 8:15 ET on ESPN.

          "ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return next week on ESPN2.

          2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

          Week 15

          Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

          Week 16

          Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

          Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

          Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)