ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with a doubleheader in prime time. Week 14 features the Green Bay Packers (6-6) visiting the New York Giants (4-8) AND the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at the Miami Dolphins (9-3). For more on all Week 14 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.
How can I watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader?
ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from the studio in Bristol, Connecticut.
The Packers-Giants game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Titans-Dolphins game also kicks off at 8:15 ET on ESPN.
"ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return next week on ESPN2.
2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule
Week 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)
Week 16
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)
Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)