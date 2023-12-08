Field Yates and Mike Clay break down if Jordan Love can put up quality fantasy numbers after a couple successful starts. (3:32)

Can Jordan Love continue his success vs. the Giants? (3:32)

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" is back this week with a doubleheader in prime time. Week 14 features the Green Bay Packers (6-6) visiting the New York Giants (4-8) AND the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at the Miami Dolphins (9-3). For more on all Week 14 matchups, check out our weekly game guide.

How can I watch the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader?

ESPN coverage starts with "Monday Night Countdown" from 6 to 8 ET live from the studio in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Packers-Giants game kicks off at 8:15 ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Titans-Dolphins game also kicks off at 8:15 ET on ESPN.

"ManningCast," with Peyton and Eli Manning, will return next week on ESPN2.

2023 'Monday Night Football' schedule

Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN)

Week 16

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN+)

Week 17 -- Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys -- 8:15 ET (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)