ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills pass-rusher Von Miller declined to comment to reporters at his locker after practice on Thursday amid allegations of assault on a pregnant woman for which he turned himself in to the Glenn Heights, Texas, Police Department in suburban Dallas a week ago.

Miller, 34, turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued by the Dallas Police Department. He faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He posted a $5,000 bond and was released a short time later on Nov. 30.

After taking a veteran rest Wednesday to start the Bills' practice week coming off the bye, Miller was a full participant in Thursday's practice and was working with the defensive line group as he would normally during the portion of practice open to the media.

General manager Brandon Beane said on Wednesday that Miller would be available to play Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs and that the team would allow the legal process to play out and follow the lead of the NFL.

Per the affidavit for the arrest warrant obtained by ESPN, the woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years and have children together. She told police that she is six weeks pregnant. Per the affidavit, when the woman told Miller that she was going to call the police, that prompted him to leave the residence.

The affidavit detailed that the allegations include Miller putting a hand and later both hands on the woman's neck for about three to five seconds, pulling her hair and trying to shove her while she was trying to gather her things and leave after he told her to get out of the apartment even though they both live there.

Police arrived at the condominium, observed "minor abrasions" on her left hand and bruising to her neck, "injuries consistent with applied pressure the neck," in addition to bruising to her abdomen and left biceps, documented when photographs were taken that day by police.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in 2022. The pass-rusher has played 19 total games with the team, including eight this season as he comes off a right ACL injury.