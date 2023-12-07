NFL players sported comfortable looks in cooler temperatures while displaying their holiday spirit.
For New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy Sr., Christmas came early. He arrived in a sweater that featured the leg prize lamp from the 1983 holiday classic film, "A Christmas Story."
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward arrived ready for the cameras with a graphic tee representing his foundation. To complete his fit, Heyward donned a leather jacket with a pair of black cargo pants and a pair of all-white Air Force Ones.
Here are more of the best-dressed stars for Week 14's edition of "Thursday Night Football."
