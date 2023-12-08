Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has missed practice all week with knee, back and toe injuries and is unlikely to suit up Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

"I don't see him going," Campbell said. "But he is improving. He's getting better."

Ragnow has appeared in 11 games this season, also missing Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders with toe and calf injuries. Without Ragnow, the Lions will likely start veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow in his place.

Ragnow was selected 20th overall by the Lions in the 2018 NFL draft.