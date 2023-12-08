NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed punter Ryan Stonehouse and linebacker Joe Jones on injured reserve Friday after both suffered season-ending injuries in last weekend's overtime loss to Indianapolis.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Stonehouse would need season-ending surgery after a Colts defender collided with the second-year punter's left, plant leg early in the fourth quarter. Jones hurt a finger.

Vrabel fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman on Monday after the Titans also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown on the punt attempt before Stonehouse's injury.

Stonehouse set an NFL single-season record for gross yards per punt that had stood since 1940 as an undrafted free agent last season out of Colorado State. Stonehouse's season ends with him leading the NFL in gross punt average at 53.1 yards per punt.

He currently is tied for the league lead in placing 28 punts inside an opponent's 20.

The Titans signed punter Ty Zentner and linebacker JoJo Domann to the practice squad Wednesday. Zentner is expected to be promoted to the active roster to punt and hold on field goals and extra points for Monday night's game in Miami.