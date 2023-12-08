Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Already double-digit underdogs going into Sunday's road game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks might have to face their NFC West rivals without starting quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks listed Smith as questionable because of a groin injury.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Smith "tweaked his groin a little bit" in practice Thursday when he stumbled over somebody. Asked if he thinks Smith will play Sunday, Carroll said, "We'll see. We rested him today."

Smith was listed as limited Thursday and a nonparticipant Friday. Asked whether the Seahawks will need to see Smith work out pregame Sunday, Carroll said, "Yeah, we're going to wait and see."

Drew Lock will make his first start as a Seahawk if Smith can't play.

Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are also questionable, though both were full participants Friday. Walker hasn't played since he strained an oblique on the opening drive of the Seahawks' Nov. 19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He practiced for the first time since then Thursday as a limited participant.

Charbonnet, who missed the final drive of Seattle's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 30 because of a knee bruise, was also limited Thursday before returning to full participation Friday.

"Both those guys looked pretty good," Carroll said. "Yeah, they looked pretty good. We've got to see what happens tomorrow, see how they feel and all that. But both guys worked today."

Smith was still dealing with a triceps contusion from the Nov. 19 Rams game when he tweaked his groin Thursday. He said before practice that his arm was getting better but that it still was "not close" to 100 percent.

In light of Smith's injury, the Seahawks brought back veteran Sean Mannion on Friday, re-signing him to the practice squad to be the No. 3 quarterback. Mannion spent last season on the Seahawks' practice squad and was with the team in training camp in 2021.

Lock, 27, has played only 25 snaps -- all this season -- since the Seahawks acquired him from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade in March 2022. After Smith beat him out for the starting job that summer, Lock didn't play a single snap in the regular season last year. He made two brief appearances this season in relief of an injured Smith, going 4-of-12 for 66 yards and an interception.

"He's been waiting for this opportunity and looking forward to it and preparing for it," Carroll said. "If this comes to pass, then he is as ready as he can get. I'm excited about him getting a chance to play. I know for him, he's been really disciplined about the way he focuses every week to make himself know and believe that he's going to be playing."

Lock was 8-13 as a starter over his three seasons in Denver, throwing 25 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.

The Seahawks also listed linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring), cornerback Tre Brown (heel) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) as questionable. Carroll said Seattle merely gave Reed a rest day Friday.

Brooks, Brown and Eskridge were all limited Friday.

Carroll said of Brooks: "He made it through practice today, so we'll have to wait and see how he is."

The Seahawks (6-6) are 12-point underdogs to the 49ers (9-3), according to ESPN BET. San Francisco beat Seattle 31-13 at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving night and has won four straight games over the Seahawks by a combined score of 120-56.