Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro is being barred from being on Philadelphia's sideline for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys for his part in last Sunday's sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, according to league sources.

DiSandro is allowed to go to Dallas with the Eagles and do all his regular duties, but will not be on the sideline.

DiSandro and other Eagles officials met Friday with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the league office in New York, sources said. The league still is reviewing additional material to see if further discipline is warranted.

The NFL sent a memo to all teams Wednesday afternoon reminding them to "please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement."

Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro exchanged apologies via intermediaries.

"We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know that in the building and stuff like that," Greenlaw said. "He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that."

Greenlaw could be fined for the hit that led to the sideline scrap.

