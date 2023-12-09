Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams activated kicker Mason Crosby from the practice squad to the active roster, indicating he will kick against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Rams signed Crosby to the practice squad on Wednesday, days after kicker Lucas Havrisik missed a field goal - his third missed kick in two weeks - against the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams have activated former Packers kicker Mason Crosby from the practice squad after signing him in the wake of kicking issues all season. AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Rams have not waived Havrisik, and head coach Sean McVay said they do not anticipate making that move.

Havrisik signed with the Rams in Week 8 to replace Brett Maher, who was released in October.

Crosby brings experience, success and "crunch-time moments," McVay said to a team making a late-season playoff push.

Crosby played his first 16 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers but did not re-sign with the team during the offseason. The veteran kicker went 24-for-25 from inside 50 yards last season but was 1-for-4 from kicks longer than 50 yards.