Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has cleared the concussion protocol, putting him in position to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cooper suffered the concussion in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to practice Friday and cleared the protocol Saturday.

Cleveland's top wideout, Cooper has 50 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

It's unclear who will be Cooper's quarterback, as the Browns have declined to name a starter between veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland waived PJ Walker on Saturday. Walker had played in six games and started two this season, including the Browns' 19-17 upset of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

The Browns also downgraded right tackle Dawand Jones to out with a knee injury. Jones injured the knee during Thursday's practice.