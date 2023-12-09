Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was placed on injured reserve, head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday.

Baker injured his MCL during last week's win over the Washington Commanders, although McDaniel said initially that the injury did not appear serious and would not require a stint on injured reserve. That changed Saturday, when McDaniel said several things factored into their decision to put him on IR.

"There's multiple things at play. Because of the roster, he'll be going to short-term IR, or IR in general," he said. "You can't really forecast what, when and why. That doesn't rule other people out. We just, for the roster, it was very on the line of his timeline."

The Dolphins signed linebacker Calvin Munson to their 53-man roster from the New England Patriots' practice squad. They are expected to start Duke Riley in Baker's place.

Miami now has two starters on injured reserve but can only activate one more player from the reserve list this season. Whether that player will be Isaiah Wynn, Baker, or another player remains to be determined, McDaniel said.

"See, it's hard," he said when asked about Baker's possible return. "That'd be me accessing the crystal ball. I think that that very well could be the outcome, but you're hesitant with the way the season goes, the roster needs and him and his recovery. You just want to temper that a little bit. To assume that is not irresponsible, but I wouldn't put money on it because it's not known, if that makes sense."

Starting right guard Rob Hunt will also miss Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans after aggravating a hamstring injury last week. Left tackle Terron Armstead didn't suffer any setbacks during the week despite being limited with knee and ankle injuries. McDaniel said the Pro Bowler will be questionable to play Monday.

Safety Jevon Holland, who missed last week's game with injuries to both knees, is also considered questionable to play Monday. McDaniel said his staff is letting the third-year safety "progress" through his recovery and will make a decision following Saturday's practice.

"I want to see how he feels today on the practice field, then I want to see how he feels tomorrow from it, then talking to him, making a decision that is in line with how important he is to our team," McDaniel said. "We'll take that up through tomorrow, but he'll be on the practice field today doing some stuff."