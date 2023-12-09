Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Buffalo Bills are getting back another piece of the team's offense, activating tight end Dawson Knox from injured reserve ahead of the team's key five-game stretch to finish the season that starts with a game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Knox was a full participant in all three days of practice coming off the team's bye after his 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday following surgery on his right wrist. He initially suffered the injury in Week 5 vs. the Jaguars, but Knox later said that it felt OK to play with it in the following game against the New York Giants. He also played in the team's Week 7 game at the New England Patriots on Oct. 22, but Knox said, "it was really bothering me (that game), unfortunately felt pretty limited," and after that the decision was reached to have surgery so it would not linger.

This season, Knox has 15 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. He spent five weeks on injured reserve, in addition to the team's bye week in Week 13.

"I feel fresh," Knox said. " ... I think this is the most fresh I've ever felt in Week 13 or 14 of a season before. I got some great time to get the legs back ready. The wrist feels great."

With Knox out, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid has only seen his role in the offense grow, catching five or more passes in each game, in addition to his first two career receiving touchdowns. Kincaid did have his second-most receptions (eight) in the last game that Knox played. The Bills have played less 12 personnel without Knox available (zero plays in four of the games he was out), but the approach the team takes with both available will be something to watch, especially as interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady prepares to call his third game with the team.

"Dalton has certainly shown us what he's capable of and taking advantage of the opportunity that he's gotten," coach Sean McDermott said on Friday. "And so, blending the two together -- both are good football players, both a little bit different, one from the other, and I think that blend is important. Dawson's, obviously, good at the point of attack, strong, veteran player and does a good job in the pass game in his own right, as well, which I know Dalton does, too."

The team released linebacker A.J. Klein in a corresponding move.