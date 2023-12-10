Open Extended Reactions

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning for Trevor Lawrence to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, but need to work out the franchise quarterback in pregame warmups before making a final decision, sources told ESPN.

Lawrence will be just six days removed from a high ankle sprain -- an injury that typically sidelines players for multiple weeks, but it would be consistent for him to play considering that he always does. Lawrence, through nearly three full seasons with the Jaguars, has never missed a game due to injury in high school, college or the NFL.

Lawrence is seeking to continue that streak Sunday in Cleveland against a tough Browns defense, with Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard prepared to start if Lawrence struggles during pregame warmups. The Jaguars also signed quarterback Nathan Rourke from the practice squad to their active roster as extra insurance for Sunday's game.

Despite officially being listed as questionable after getting limited practice reps, the Jaguars believe Lawrence is physically and mentally strong enough to overcome the odds and make it back quickly from his ankle injury.

Jacksonville feels like this type of scenario already played out earlier this season in mid-October, when Lawrence injured his left knee during a 37-20 victory over the Colts. Lawrence faced questions and doubts about whether he could play the following week -- then wound up starting five days later during a Thursday night game at New Orleans.

Not only did Lawrence play that night, but he shined, completing 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown while rushing for a career-high 59 yards on eight carries. Even playing with a brace on his left knee, Lawrence finished as the game's second-leading rusher behind Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Lawrence suffered the high ankle sprain during Jacksonville's loss Monday night to the Bengals. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Lawrence was "feeling good" and that he "moved around a little bit" at practice the previous day.