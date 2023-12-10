Mina Kimes explains why her pick is the Browns over the Jaguars in Week 14. (0:30)

Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback Sunday for the Cleveland Browns, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It will be the second straight start for Flacco, who made his Browns debut in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns were undecided as of Friday whether Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson would start under center in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network first reported the Browns' decision to start Flacco on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson missed last week's game because of a concussion but practiced Friday and said he would be "ready to go" against Jacksonville.

Flacco, 38, signed with the Browns on Nov. 20 and saw his first game action last Sunday against the Rams, passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's 36-19 loss.