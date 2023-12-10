        <
          Source: Browns, Grant Delpit reach 3-year, $36M extension

          • Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff WriterDec 10, 2023, 10:36 AM ET
          CLEVELAND -- The Browns and safety Grant Delpit have agreed on a three-year contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          The deal is worth $36 million, including $23 million guaranteed, a source said.

          Delpit was a second-round pick out of LSU in 2020. He missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury suffered during training camp.

          But Delpit bounced back to win a starting job in Cleveland's secondary the following season.

          He has 35 career starts and leads Cleveland with 74 tackles entering Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

