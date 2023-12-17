Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans defensive back Elijah Molden gave his team an early 13-0 lead when he picked off Houston Texans backup quarterback Case Keenum and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown.

Keenum's pass was intended for running back Dare Ogunbowale. But there seemed to be some miscommunication as Ogunbowale cut inside and Keenum's pass was to the outside.

Molden stepped in and made the easy catch before racing to the end zone as the crowd at Nissan Stadium went wild.

Keenum started in place of C.J. Stroud, who was held out after he suffered a concussion in a Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.