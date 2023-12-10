Colts' Ronnie Harrison Jr. scores on pick-six vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Indianapolis Colts went from a 14-0 deficit to tied in a span of 25 seconds Sunday.
Moments after scoring their first touchdown of the day, the Colts got a pick-six from linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr., who took the ball away from Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson and dashed 36 yards to the end zone with 1:31 left in the second quarter.
A 2-point conversion pass from Gardner Minshew to Michael Pittman Jr. tied the score.
The Colts now have two non-offensive touchdowns in two weeks, following a blocked punt that was returned for a score last week in the win over the Tennessee Titans.
Ronnie Harrison Jr. pick-6! Just like that the @Colts have tied it.
