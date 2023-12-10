        <
        >

          Colts' Ronnie Harrison Jr. scores on pick-six vs. Bengals

          • Stephen Holder, ESPNDec 10, 2023, 02:13 PM ET
            Close
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.

          CINCINNATI -- The Indianapolis Colts went from a 14-0 deficit to tied in a span of 25 seconds Sunday.

          Moments after scoring their first touchdown of the day, the Colts got a pick-six from linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr., who took the ball away from Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner Hudson and dashed 36 yards to the end zone with 1:31 left in the second quarter.

          A 2-point conversion pass from Gardner Minshew to Michael Pittman Jr. tied the score.

          The Colts now have two non-offensive touchdowns in two weeks, following a blocked punt that was returned for a score last week in the win over the Tennessee Titans.