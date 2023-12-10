Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Houston Texans ruled out their leading receiver Nico Collins due to a calf injury during their matchup with the New York Jets.

The injury occurred on the Texans' first drive when Collins caught a pass for 13 yards. With that catch, he crossed the 1,000-yard mark (1,004) for the first time in his career.

He went to the locker room shortly thereafter.

The Texans entered the game without their No. 2 and No. 3 weapons in terms of receiving yards, with wide receiver Tank Dell (lower leg) and tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) both out.

As a result, the Texans' passing attack struggled in the first half as quarterback C.J. Stroud finished just 6-for-12 for 28 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while being sacked three times.

Texans linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Tavierre Thomas suffered hamstring injuries during Sunday's game and also were ruled out.