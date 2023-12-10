Buccaneers' Rachaad White scores on 31-yard pass from Baker Mayfield

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Desperately needing a victory against the Atlanta Falcons to keep their hopes of winning the NFC South alive, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a touchdown in the third quarter Sunday off a 31-yard catch-and-run by running back Rachaad White to give them a 19-10 lead.

On the play, which happened on third-and-9 from the Falcons' 31-yard line, Mayfield beat the blitz with a screen pass to White, who moved to his left and was able to juke top safety Jessie Bates. The play featured stellar blocking from left tackle Tristan Wirfs, left guard Aaron Stinnie and right guard Cody Mauch.

The Bucs had struggled to move the ball offensively all game but benefited from the play of their defense and two missed field goals by Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo from 50-plus yards. Their only other touchdown of the game had come off a 1-yard run from Mayfield after an interception by cornerback Carlton Davis at the Falcons' 8-yard line.