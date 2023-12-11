Open Extended Reactions

With the 2023 NFL playoff race heating up, the trolling meant a little more in Week 14.

The New York Jets handled the Houston Texans for a 30-6 win, snapping their five-game losing streak. Behind Joe Flacco's strong performance, the Cleveland Browns held on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars. A key divisional win from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came with a clever troll.

Here are the best trolls of Week 13.

New York Jets 30, Houston Texans 6

The Jets clicked on offense with Zach Wilson back under center.

Wilson threw for a season-high 301 yards and two touchdowns. New York held Houston scoreless in the first half and outgained them 347 to 135. C.J. Stroud, who exited the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter, had just 91 passing yards.

The Jets' first win since late October came with a Texas-themed troll.

Cleveland Browns 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Cleveland's defense forced four turnovers, but Flacco's 311-yard, three touchdown performance was the story of the game.

At 38 years and 328 days old, Flacco is the oldest Browns quarterback in franchise history to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Flacco has five passing touchdowns in his first two games with the Browns -- only five players since the 1970 merger have had more in their first two games with a team.

The Browns served up a double troll for the Jaguars, including an edit of a "Shark Tank" clip.

nailed the presentation pic.twitter.com/X6KsgH499c — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, Atlanta Falcons 25

Down by three points with 3:23 remaining, the Buccaneers went on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 11-yard touchdown catch by Cade Otton. Atlanta accounted for 434 total yards, but couldn't get timely stops near the end. Desmond Ridder had 347 passing yards and two total scores. Baker Mayfield threw 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Rachaad White ran for 102 yards.

The Buccaneers used a lyric from Atlanta-based rapper Ludacris to troll the Falcons, who they jumped to go atop the NFC South.

MOVE, BIRD. GET OUT THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/mX4U8jdFLa — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 10, 2023

Another strong performance by Jake Browning gave the Bengals their second straight win.

Browning left the game briefly in the fourth quarter, but threw for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Colts were scoreless in the first quarter, only finding points in the second quarter. Gardner Minshew had 240 passing yards plus one touchdown and interception a piece.

Cincinnati posted an equestrian-themed troll after the win.

The 49ers' fifth straight victory came behind a dominant offensive performance.

San Francisco had 527 yards compared to 324 by Seattle. Brock Purdy threw for 368 yards and two touchdowns, while Christian McCaffrey ran for 145. Two 49ers receivers also had at least 100 receiving yards -- Deebo Samuel (149) and Brandon Aiyuk (126).

If the win on the field wasn't enough, the 49ers made sure to troll their divisional rivals on social media.

The Broncos kept their playoff hopes alive with a comfortable win against the Chargers.

Russell Wilson had 224 passing yards and two touchdowns. Javonte Williams ran for 66 yards and a score, his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Justin Herbert left with a finger injury late in the first half, prompting backup Easton Stick under center. The Chargers went scoreless until 10:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Denver had a festive troll aimed at Los Angeles.