Justin Herbert appears to hurt his hand after taking a hard hit in the second quarter and exits to the locker room. (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand in the second quarter of Los Angeles' 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Herbert appeared to suffer the injury after a hit from Broncos defensive end Zach Allen. Herbert completed a pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. on the play, got up and looked at his right hand but stayed in the game for the rest of the series before going to the locker room and not returning.

In Week 4, Herbert fractured the middle finger on his non-throwing hand while trying to make a tackle after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Herbert out, the Chargers turned to quarterback Easton Stick. Drafted in the fifth round in 2019 by the Chargers, this was Stick's second career game. Before Sunday, he had one career pass attempt.

Stick finished the game 13-of-24 passing for 179 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Herbert has started 62 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback (Josh Allen, 84).