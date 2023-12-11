Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Denver Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz remained in a Los Angeles area hospital Sunday night after he experienced an elevated heart rate during the first half of the Broncos' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium.

Team sources said Meinerz told team trainers late in the first half that he was experiencing chest tightness and felt like he had an elevated heart rate. Meinerz was examined by the team's medical staff in the locker room and then transported to a local hospital.

Team sources added that after the Broncos players, coaches and team officials had left the stadium to go to the airport for the team's chartered flight, Meinerz was "feeling better" and that he was taken to the hospital largely as a precaution. As of Sunday night, the Broncos expected Meinerz to return to Denver Monday if he had no additional symptoms.

Asked after the game for an update, Broncos coach Sean Payton refused to offer any details about why Meinerz left the game, as he offered "nothing to report. I'll keep you posted, I'll never talk to you about injuries after a game, I'll keep you posted, though."

Then asked if Meinerz had been feeling ill or had any issues before the game, Payton added "no."

Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi have consistently lauded Meinerz' play this season and the third-year player's physical style. Meinerz is consistently seen finishing blocks, in the run game in particular, with top-end power well down the field.

Meinerz was the first of two third-round picks for the Broncos in the 2021 draft -- linebacker Baron Browning was the other. He has played in 41 games over the last three seasons, and Sunday was his 35th start.

Luke Wattenberg went to Meinerz's right guard spot just before halftime and finished out the game. The Broncos rushed for 106 yards in the win.