ARLINGTON, Texas -- Just when it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles defense was melting down, it came up with a huge play to pull within striking distance of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Quarterback Dak Prescott fumbled as he was hit by Fletcher Cox on 3rd-and-10 early in the third quarter, and rookie Jalen Carter scooped it up and rumbled 42 yards for a touchdown to narrow the gap to 24-13.
It was the Eagles' second defensive touchdown this season, with the other being a Darius Slay pick-six in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Philadelphia has struggled generating takeaways, as they entered the game tied for 27th in that category with 14. But Carter, a top candidate for Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, came up with a big one.
The Eagles' defense had yielded points on 10 of its last 11 series before stopping the Cowboys on back-to-back possessions to open the second half.