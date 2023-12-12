Open Extended Reactions

Two of the NFL's rookie quarterbacks took huge leaps in Week 14.

Tommy DeVito and Will Levis both led game-winning drives on "Monday Night Football." On the other end, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers couldn't handle the pressure from the New Orleans Saints' defense. C.J. Stroud threw the lowest passing yards in his career before leaving the game with an injury in the fourth quarter. Aidan O'Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders went scoreless against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's how the league's newcomers performed in Week 14:

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 1

Game result: 28-6 loss vs. New Orleans Saints

Stat line: 13-for-36, 137 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 12.6 QBR

Young's first half consisted of bumps and bruises. The playcaller had a sack fumble on the Panthers' second drive of the game.

Young has been sacked 48 times through 12 games, the fourth-most through a player's first 12 career games since the 1970 merger, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He broke off a 21-yard run early in the second quarter, the second longest of his career.

Bryce making 'em miss pic.twitter.com/sRFVnY4hVQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 10, 2023

Young and the Panthers failed to find the end zone, with Eddy Pinerio's pair of field goal attempts putting all six points on the board for Carolina.

Up next: Young and the Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons in another divisional matchup.

2023 draft selection: Round 1, Pick 2

Game result: 30-6 loss vs. New York Jets

Stat line: 10-for-23, 91 yards, 0 TD, 0 INTs, 54.8 QBR

The Jets' defensive strategy seemed to be to harass Stroud to throw him off his game. New York blitzed Stroud early -- two of his first nine dropbacks -- resulting in an incomplete pass and a sack.

Stroud was sacked four times throughout the contest and struggled to move the ball down the field. Houston punted on its first eight drives of the game and found the end zone once.

Stroud left the game with 6:24 remaining in the fourth quarter and entered concussion protocol.

Up next: Stroud's status is in question as the Texans face the Tennessee Titans.

2023 draft selection: Round 2, Pick 33

Game result: 28-27 win vs. Miami Dolphins

Stat line: 23-for-38, 327 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

The rookie got off to a rough start, throwing a pick-six with just over eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. However, Levis bounced back, leading Tennessee to a touchdown two drives later.

With less than 20 seconds remaining in the half, Levis made a tough throw to DeAndre Hopkins for a 22-yard completion, then delivered a 45-yard strike to Hopkins, setting up a field goal to take the lead.

Down by seven with just over five minutes remaining, he fumbled on a pitch to Derrick Henry. The Dolphins scored on the ensuing drive to go up 14. But after scoring a touchdown and getting a stop, Levis and Tennessee had a chance to win, regaining possession with 2:15 left in the game.

He led the Titans on a 4-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, which included a 36-yard completion to Hopkins, for the win.

Up next: Levis and the Titans face the Texans at home.

2023 draft selection: Round 4, Pick 135

Game result: 3-0 loss vs. Minnesota Vikings

Stat line: 21-for-32, 171 yards, 0 TD, 1 INTs, 16.8 QBR

In one of the lowest-scoring games of all time, the Raiders and Vikings couldn't find any points throughout most of the game.

O'Connell and the Raiders punted eight times, including after a 12-play, 27-yard drive to open the game. Las Vegas' lone trip to the red zone came after a 38-yard completion from O'Connell to Hunter Renfrow, but Renfrow fumbled three plays later.

Both teams went scoreless until 1:57 in the fourth quarter, when Vikings kicker Greg Joseph's 36-yard field goal attempt was good.

With a chance to take the lead on the next drive, O'Connell's pass to Davante Adams was picked off by Ivan Pace Jr., handing the Raiders their third consecutive loss.

Up next: O'Connell and the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

2023 draft selection: Undrafted free agent

Game result: 24-22 win vs. Green Bay Packers

Stat line: 17-for-21, 158 yards, 1 TDs, 0 INT

DeVito's fifth start of the season was arguably his best.

The rookie had a strong game on the ground, running for a career high 71 yards. DeVito set up a Giants touchdown in the third quarter with a career-high 26-yard run that nearly found the end zone.

On the ensuing drive, DeVito continued the momentum, finding Isaiah Hodgins for an 8-yard score.

The Giants seemed in prime position for a win, but Saquon Barkley fumbled with 4:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Packers managed to score a touchdown after the turnover to take a one-point lead.

DeVito got the ball back with 1:33 left and went 4-for-4 to drive New York down the field for a game-winning kick.

Up next: DeVito will look for his fourth straight win as the Giants travel to face the Saints.