ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said guard Quinn Meinerz will return to Denver on Monday after he spent Sunday night in a Los Angeles hospital.

Meinerz experienced an elevated heart rate, according to sources, late in the first half of the Broncos' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles.

"Quinn will be back [Monday],'' Payton said on a conference call. "That's really any update we have."

Later on the call, Payton added that he and others were "relieved to know Quinn is healthy and going to be fine."

Team sources said Sunday night that Meinerz had told team trainers late in the first half that he was experiencing chest tightness and felt like he had an elevated heart rate. Meinerz was examined by the team's medical staff in the visiting locker room and then transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Meinerz was said to be "feeling better'' before the Broncos' charter had taken off from Los Angeles and that he had been taken to the hospital largely as a precaution. When Payton was asked after Sunday's game if Meinerz had been feeling ill in any way before the game, the coach said, "No.''

Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi have consistently lauded Meinerz's performance this season as well as the third-year player's physical style. Meinerz is consistently seen finishing blocks, particularly in the run game, with top-end power well down the field.

Meinerz was the first of two third-round picks for the Broncos in the 2021 draft; linebacker Baron Browning was the other. Meinerz has played in 41 games over the past three seasons and Sunday was his 35th start.

Luke Wattenberg went to Meinerz's right guard spot just before halftime and finished the game. The Broncos rushed for 106 yards.

"[Wattenberg] has done a good job and I thought he played well coming in in a moment like that,'' Payton said.