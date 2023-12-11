How to watch the new Reggie White 30 for 30 on ESPN

The Minister of Defense chronicles the career, complicated life, and profound spiritual journey of Reggie White. It airs Wednesday, December 13 at 9pm ET on ESPN. Streaming same night on ESPN+. (0:30)

"The Minister of Defense," the next installment of ESPN's Emmy-award-winning 30 for 30 series, highlights the life of NFL legend Reggie White. The film follows Reggie's son, Jeremy, as he embarks on a journey to learn about his father's life.

"The Minister of Defense" features never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview with White just two months before he died, plus interviews with many of White's teammates.

"We're grateful to ESPN for supporting the story of a Hall-of-Fame player who underwent a radical reexamination of his faith in the final years of his life," directors Courtland Bragg and Ken Rodgers said. "Although he's been gone for two decades, Reggie White's life is a parable for 2023 America, exploring how our strongly held beliefs must be continually challenged in order to grow. This is a side of Reggie very few people got to see, until now."

How can I watch "The Minister of Defense"?

"The Minister of Defense" will premiere live on ESPN on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. After it airs, the film will be available on demand on ESPN+ (along with other 30 for 30 installments).

Who was Reggie White?

White was one of the best defensive players in NFL history. The Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman absolutely dominated as a pass-rusher, recording 221.5 career sacks across his NFL and USFL stints - making him professional football's all-time sack leader. Of those sacks, 198 came in the NFL, which is the second-most in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200).

White was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 13-time Pro Bowler and 13-time All-Pro who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers. He was named to the NFL's 1980s All-Decade Team and 1990s All-Decade Team, and he was honored as part of the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams. White was an ordained evangelical minister, earning him the nickname "The Minister of Defense."

What makes this Reggie White profile special?

"This is a rich, multilayered film about one of the greatest defensive players in the history of football," said Marsha Cooke, the vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films and 30 for 30. "From his dominance on the field, to his family life and complicated personal journey, the film shows a different side of Reggie than we've ever seen.

"He was a preacher, a husband, a father and a complex human being, and capturing all these elements is what makes our film special. We can all relate to the search for deeper meaning in our lives, and it's important that we tell stories like these that transcend the game itself."

What is 30 for 30?

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America," has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series "The Last Dance." ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

