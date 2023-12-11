Herm Edwards and Booger McFarland each give a team that's had the best turnaround this season. (1:30)

Which teams have had the best turnarounds this season? (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Monday what he called his and his wife Ciara's second win "in less than 24 hours" -- the birth of the couple's baby, Amora Princess Wilson.

AMORA PRINCESS WILSON

9lbs 1oz

We Love You so much! @Ciara



2 wins in less than 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbhZJMIA3T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2023

Wilson said the newborn weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce.

Amora Princess Wilson is Ciara's fourth child and the couple's third since they were married in 2016. Daughter Sienna Princess was born in 2017 and son Win Harrison was born in 2020. Ciara has a son, Zahir, from a previous relationship.

Wilson's first win of the week came on Sunday when he was 21-of-33 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns in the Broncos' 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Ciara and all three kids attended the game, according to her post on Instagram.