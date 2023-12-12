Peyton and Eli Manning tell comedian Nate Bargatze how well they could determine who the center was when they were playing quarterback. (0:59)

Peyton Manning is very familiar with Jeff Saturday's backside (0:59)

Peyton and Eli Manning are hosting a special edition of the "ManningCast" during the New York Giants-Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans games on "Monday Night Football." The Mannings will follow and show both games, even simultaneously at times.

This is the fifth appearance for the Giants, who are 0-4 when featured on the alternative broadcast. The Packers make their fourth appearance and are 2-1. The Titans and Dolphins each make their "ManningCast" debuts.

Peyton and Eli will be joined by comedian Nate Bargatze, former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, who host the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 14:

Nate joins the perfect prediction panel

Yeah being a host on @nbcsnl is cool and all, but getting on @EliManning's Perfect Prediction Panel? Priceless. pic.twitter.com/jX4lxq7Bfy — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023

Peyton breaks down how to defend Dolphins' stars

Covering both Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle: not for the weak. pic.twitter.com/Tr3q69lR7I — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023

Mannings get tips from NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson