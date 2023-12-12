Tommy DeVito reflects on his third win in a row and what it means to win it on Monday Night Football. (1:07)

DeVito after MNF win: 'It's a kids game, I just try to enjoy it' (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 14's "Monday Night Football" showdown between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers added another chapter to the growing legend of Tommy DeVito.

The local product (DeVito hails from Livingston, New Jersey) led the Giants to their third straight victory, and he kept a simple perspective in his postgame interview.

DeVito's quip leads Week 14's top quotes from around the NFL.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito

DeVito accumulated 229 yards in an efficient performance, but more importantly led New York down the field for a game-winning drive in the final minutes. The Giants' rookie signal-caller had this to say after the game:

"It's a kids' game -- I just try to enjoy it."

Odell Beckham Jr. had an impressive outing in the Ravens' win over the Los Angeles Rams, leading Baltimore in receiving with 97 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, the always-quotable Beckham noted that his touchdown came after he veered a little off-script:

"The good news is, I scored. The bad news is, I ran the wrong route."

Jake Ferguson has begun to make a name for himself as one of the league's most reliable young tight ends in Dallas, but he still has a ways to go before he can match his grandfather's résumé. Ferguson is a grandson of Barry Alvarez, the legendary coach and later athletic director of Ferguson's alma mater, Wisconsin. Alvarez was able to attend the Cowboys' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and Ferguson spoke about their bond:

"He's always there for me; it's something I cherish."

Jake Ferguson had 5 catches for 72 yards vs. Philly, including another leap over a tackler. He had a special guest: his grandfather, Barry Alvarez. "He's watching every game. It's always a motivation. He texts me every game. He's always there for me; it's something I cherish." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 11, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid

One of Week 14's most-talked-about storylines was the controversy surrounding the end of the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills. It looked as if the Chiefs had taken the lead late in the fourth quarter thanks to a wild lateral pass from Travis Kelce, but the play was nullified due to an offensive offside call on Kadarius Toney. After the game, Reid said he was stunned by the call:

"It's a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place."

Andy Reid said he's always been given a warning before a penalty like Toney's is called. "It's a bit embarrassing for the National Football League for that to take place." — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 11, 2023

On the other side of the offside call were the Bills, whose subsequent stop sealed the team's second win in their past five games. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Buffalo (now 7-6), and Phillips was just happy to have a break go his squad's way:

"It's about time we got a call."