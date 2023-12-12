Open Extended Reactions

A reunion is brewing in Baltimore.

The Ravens are signing rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham off the Patriots' practice squad and onto their roster, Cunningham told ESPN on Tuesday, reuniting him with former Louisville teammate Lamar Jackson.

He and Jackson were teammates at Louisville for one season in 2017, and are teammates again six years later.

Cunningham finished his collegiate career at Louisville ranked fourth in school history with 9,664 passing yards and third with 3,184 rushing yards.

He was signed as a rookie free agent by the Patriots in May and released in August, but he signed to the practice squad. On Oct. 14, he was signed to the active roster, but he was released 10 days later and signed again to the practice squad.

He played in one game, recording six snaps but not attempting a pass and being sacked once. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Cunningham also worked extensively at receiver with the Patriots.

"I wanted to thank Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots," Cunningham said before boarding his flight to Baltimore. "I learned a lot from them.

"I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from Coach Belichick because he's one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I'm excited to be a Baltimore Raven."

While Cunningham was on the practice squad, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien called Cunningham "probably one of the most improved practice squad players we have."

A Patriots teammate, offensive tackle Trent Brown, said in an Instagram story Tuesday after the news broke, "go flourish where your talent is respected."

The Ravens' addition of Cunningham could have more impact next year. With Tyler Huntley being an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, Cunningham has a chance to become the long-term backup to Jackson.

Huntley has been Jackson's primary backup the past three seasons. He is 3-5 as a starter and struggled when replacing an injured Jackson last season.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.